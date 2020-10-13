Left Menu
Randeep Hooda wraps up shoot of 'Radhe'

Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday said that he has concluded filming for Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had brought the film's shoot to a pause, with one song and action scenes left to be shot. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hooda shared two photos of himself and wrote, "It's a wrap...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:04 IST
Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday said that he has concluded filming for Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai"

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had brought the film's shoot to a pause, with one song and action scenes left to be shot. The makers resumed work last week with the filming of the song in Aamby Valley, near Lonavla.  Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Hooda shared two photos of himself and wrote, "It's a wrap... Good bye dude! Swipe for a glimpse of the new normal #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal."  In the photos, Hooda is seen smiling with a black coat hanging behind him and in another picture he is sitting in car with a plastic cover separating him from the backseat.  "Radhe...", being directed by Prabhudheva, was earlier scheduled to release on EID this year but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The movie will also feature actors Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Govind Namdev.

