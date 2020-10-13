Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Kanye West focuses on religion in first election campaign video and more

From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise; Kanye West focuses on religion in first election campaign video and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINK's rise

BLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members open up about their journey from teenage trainees to global superstars. BLACKPINK have become a global phenomenon since their debut in South Korea four years ago.

Kanye West focuses on religion in first election campaign video

Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3, focusing on religion and families. West, 43, who launched his campaign for the White House with erratic statements on his social media accounts in July, is on the official ballot in a handful of U.S. states, according to U.S. media, but has no mathematical chance of winning.

K-pop titan BTS's online concert draws global fans

Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show for a limited audience, in line with the South Korean government's tightened social distancing curbs. The band had already cancelled planned world tours.

Big-brand BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War and several big-name brands, including Samsung, have apparently distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for big brands in China, the world's second-largest economy.

'The War With Grandpa' Tops 'Tenet' at Domestic Box Office

"The War With Grandpa," a Robert De Niro comedy about the battle between a wily septuagenarian and his grandson over a bedroom, was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2018. Plans changed after Harvey Weinstein, the indie film producer whose company The Weinstein Company financed the "Home Alone" knockoff, was exposed as a serial sexual harasser and predator. His fall from power led to the dissolution of The Weinstein Company and plunged "The War With Grandpa" and other films that the studio had expected to release such as "The Upside" and "The Current War," into a perilous kind of limbo.

Radical redesign of the electric guitar is put through its paces

British band Radiohead's rhythm guitarist Ed O'Brien has been putting a radical redesign of the electric guitar through its paces. The Circle Guitar features a rotating disc that can be fitted with plectrums to strum the strings, freeing up one hand for the guitarist to experiment with new sounds.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Calcutta HC seeks report on probe into BJP leader's killing

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state CID to file before it a preliminary report on progress in the investigation in the killing of BJP leader Manish Shukla. Hearing a PIL seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central...

Odisha Police will further intensify action against drug trafficking: DGP

Odisha Police on Tuesday said it would further intensify action against drug trafficking and accelerate drive against brown sugar and ganja based on the satellite mapping data shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO. Director ...

All NE states taken into confidence on Naga issue: Himanta

The Centre has taken all the Northeastern states into confidence on the Naga peace issue and it is unlikely that there will be any contention among them, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio ...

Don’t we all promote brotherhood, asks Divya Dutta after Tanishq ad taken off air

Actress Divya Dutta, who had given the voice over to the latest Tanishq ad on interfaith family, on Tuesday said it was disheartening that the jewellery brand withdrew the commercial following a backlash as unity in diversity forms the core...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020