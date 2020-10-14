Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stevie Wonder releases two songs appealing for love and unity

Stevie Wonder on Tuesday released two new singles appealing for unity amid the challenges of systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic, and said he would donate 100% of the proceeds of one of them to the non-profit Feeding America.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 00:44 IST
Stevie Wonder releases two songs appealing for love and unity
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Stevie Wonder on Tuesday released two new singles appealing for unity amid the challenges of systemic racism and the coronavirus pandemic, and said he would donate 100% of the proceeds of one of them to the non-profit Feeding America. "Where Is Our Love Song" and "Can't Put It In the Hands of Fate," are songs Wonder, 70, said he had started writing years ago about romantic relationships but was inspired to give them a different twist by the tumultuous events of the past year.

"If I can do anything to use the gift of song to help to feed people, to share my love ... it is my joy," the singer-songwriter told a video news conference, referring to "Where Is Our Love Song." "In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity," he said.

Wonder began his career as an 11-year-old and later used his 1980 song "Happy Birthday" to campaign for the late Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday to be made a U.S. national holiday. The 25-time Grammy winner said on Tuesday that "Can't Put It In the Hands of Fate" was inspired by street protests against social injustice, the search for a coronavirus vaccine and the right to vote.

"Where Is Our Love Song" was written in response to "all the confusion and hate, all the east versus west, left versus right" in contemporary America, he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Democratic challenger narrowly leads in North Carolina Senate race -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Cal Cunningham appears to lead Republican Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina, while Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan is ahead of his Republican challenger, businessman John James, a ReutersIpso...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower on vaccine delay, dampened stimulus hopes

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway. While all three major stock indexes closed in the red, a gai...

Death toll in migrant ship accident off Tunisia rises to 17

Tunisia recovered more bodies on Tuesday from a ship that sank off the Tunisian coast on Sunday while carrying African migrants, bringing the death toll to 17, a judicial official told Reuters. About 30 people had set out on the boat, aimin...

Golf-Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this weeks CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.The 36-year-old American, who last competed at Septembers U.S. Open, notified Tour official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020