Some films will be re-released as movie theatres re-open in country

As movie theatres are all set to throw open their gates for moviegoers this week after a seven-month-long hiatus, some of the previously released films including superhits like 'Tanhaji,' and 'War,' have been scheduled to re-release in cinemas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:18 IST
Posters of films that will re-release in cinemas (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As movie theatres are all set to throw open their gates for moviegoers this week after a seven-month-long hiatus, some of the previously released films including superhits like 'Tanhaji,' and 'War,' have been scheduled to re-release in cinemas. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a list of Bollywood films that have been scheduled for a re-release.

In addition to 'Tanhaji,' and 'War,' other films that will once again see the light of the day are Ayushmann Khurrana's same-sex love saga 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' multi-strarrer 'Malang,' Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad,' and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Kedarnath.' "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced... #Tanhaji #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #Malang #Kedarnath #Thappad More films will be scheduled in coming days," tweeted Adarsh.

"The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there's a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days," his tweet further read. While some of the previously released films are being re-released in film theatres, multiplex chains including PVR, INOX, Carnival and Cinepolis have decided to not screen six of the films that was released on online video streaming platforms during the coronavirus induced lockdown.

These films include late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara,' Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi,' Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo,' biopic of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena - 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz,' and 'Sadak 2.' (ANI)

