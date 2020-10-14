Left Menu
'Shameless' final season to premiere in Dec, will explore COVID-19

The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side. According to a press release, the final season of the series finds the Gallagher family at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gentrification and ageing to reconcile.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:07 IST
The eleventh and final season of the hit comedy series "Shameless" will debut on December 6, TV network Showtime has announced. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of the dysfunctional Gallagher family, navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side.

According to a press release, the final season of the series finds the Gallagher family at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, gentrification and ageing to reconcile. "As Frank (Macy) confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with the prospect of becoming the family's new patriarch. "Newlyweds Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb (Emma Kenney) embraces her individuality and single motherhood," the official synopis read. The last chapter will also see Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) find an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) struggling to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for. "Shameless" is based on a British original series of the same name that also ran for 11 seasons. The US adaptation was developed by John Wells who has steered the show for its entire run.

Created by Paul Abbott, the show also stars Christian Isaiah and Kate Miner. The series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television..

