Lana Wachowski is going to change industry with 'Matrix 4': Jessica Henwick

Actor Jessica Henwick says the filmmaker Lana Wachowski will once again bring a "change" in Hollywood with her new film "Matrix 4" . The fourth part in the sci-fi action series, which started with 1999's "The Matrix", will see franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity.

Wachowski, who had created the franchise with her sister Lilly, is helming the movie from a script she co-wrote with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Henwick, best known for starring in shows such as "Game of Thrones" , "Luke Cage" and "The Defenders" , features in the movie alongside the likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra.

During an interview with Comicbook.com, the 28-year-old actor said Wachowski is employing a never-seen-before innovative style for the project. "There are definitely moment on set where Yahya and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4'. Those pinch me moments," Henwick said.

"Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that," she added. Henwick currently features opposite actor Dylan O'Brien in "Love and Monsters". The movie, directed by Michael Matthews, will be released via video-on-demand in the US.

"Matrix 4" , produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures, is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021..