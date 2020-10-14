Left Menu
Development News Edition

Craig Gillespie boards Dev Patel-starrer 'Chippendales' as director

A source close to the production told Variety, Gillespie is officially on board to direct the movie, featuring "Lion" star Dev Patel. Patel, who was announced to headline the film in 2017, will play Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into a hot spot.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:14 IST
Craig Gillespie boards Dev Patel-starrer 'Chippendales' as director

"I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie has signed on to helm "Chippendales" , based on a real life story. A source close to the production told Variety, Gillespie is officially on board to direct the movie, featuring "Lion" star Dev Patel.

Patel, who was announced to headline the film in 2017, will play Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who acquires the struggling LA club Destiny II and transforms it into a hot spot. The club, which gave a platform to the then famous 'Chippendales' theatre group, takes a hit when Banerjee's co-creator Paul Snider kills Banerjee's playboy bunny girlfriend Dorothy Stratten, sending the protagonist into a downward spiral of legal battles.

"Chippendales" has been in development for two decades by Permut Productions' David Permut. Bold Films is also set to produce, and Craig Williams has written the latest draft of the script. Gillespie is also direction "Cruella" , the live-action adaptation of "101 Dalmations" villain Cruella de Vil, featuring Emma Stone. Patel was last seen in Armando Iannucci's "The Personal History of David Copperfield", based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, and the Amazon series "Modern Love" ..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Biovac in talks to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

A South African company part-owned by the government is in talks with the global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme and pharmaceutical companies to produce some of the vaccines the country needs to protect itself against the disease.The B...

DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration DPSA says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.This comes after ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus. -A ...

Rains wreak havoc in parts of north Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 14 PTI Heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some parts of north Karnataka causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC said. Acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020