Wanted to send light and love to world: Gal Gadot on infamous 'Imagine' video

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has opened up about the backlash she received for her video rendition of the classic "Imagine" at the beginning of the COVID-19-forced lockdown in the US, saying she had honest intentions behind the song but it didn't "transcend". Gadot had teamed up with a host of celebrities, including actors Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal and Mark Ruffalo, for the cover of John Lennon's 1971 track "Imagine" .

The two minute-long video featured these personalities singing lines from the song with the hope to inspire the viewers. However, it had an opposite effect on the people with many slamming Gadot and others actors for being "out of touch" with the real world. "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world," Gadot told Vanity Fair magazine.

The 35-year-old actor said she took the initiative with a few friends and then spoke to her "Wonder Woman 1984" co-star Kristen Wiig to gather more artistes. "Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend," she added. On the work front, Gadot has two upcoming releases -- "Wonder Woman 1984" and Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" .