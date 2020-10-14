Kristen Bell says she stands by Dax Shepard after relapse

American actor Kristen Bell has made it clear that she will continue to stand by her husband Dax Shepard, who recently publically admitted that he had relapsed on pain medication following a motorcycle accident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor who was a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, said that Shepard is doing "really great" after he admitted on September 25 on his popular podcast that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

Bell told DeGeneres."Look, everybody's up against their own demons. The thing I love most about Dax is ... he was able to tell me and tell us, and say, 'We need a different plan.'" The Hollywood Reporter, Bell was referring to the plan the couple had that she would administer any medication he may need, a situation that was compromised a few months back after Shepard began taking Vicodin following a motorcycle accident in August. At some point, he began to administer the pills himself, which is when everything fell apart, Shepard admitted.

"I felt so terrible about the lying," Shepard said then. "I was just very scared and I felt very, very lonely." He finally admitted to Bell and close friend and fellow podcast host Monica Padman he had relapsed. Bell also noted that the couple is going back to therapy since the revelation. She said about Dax,

"One of the main reasons I love him is he is also addicted to growth. He is addicted to evolving. I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it."(ANI)