Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kristen Bell says she stands by Dax Shepard after relapse

American actor Kristen Bell has made it clear that she will continue to stand by her husband Dax Shepard, who recently publically admitted that he had relapsed on pain medication following a motorcycle accident.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:51 IST
Kristen Bell says she stands by Dax Shepard after relapse
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Kristen Bell has made it clear that she will continue to stand by her husband Dax Shepard, who recently publically admitted that he had relapsed on pain medication following a motorcycle accident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor who was a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week, said that Shepard is doing "really great" after he admitted on September 25 on his popular podcast that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

Bell told DeGeneres."Look, everybody's up against their own demons. The thing I love most about Dax is ... he was able to tell me and tell us, and say, 'We need a different plan.'" The Hollywood Reporter, Bell was referring to the plan the couple had that she would administer any medication he may need, a situation that was compromised a few months back after Shepard began taking Vicodin following a motorcycle accident in August. At some point, he began to administer the pills himself, which is when everything fell apart, Shepard admitted.

"I felt so terrible about the lying," Shepard said then. "I was just very scared and I felt very, very lonely." He finally admitted to Bell and close friend and fellow podcast host Monica Padman he had relapsed. Bell also noted that the couple is going back to therapy since the revelation. She said about Dax,

"One of the main reasons I love him is he is also addicted to growth. He is addicted to evolving. I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it."(ANI)

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-Alerts on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong's Lam, other individuals

Please disregard the alerts sourced to the U.S. Treasury on U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and nine other individuals. The individuals were sanctioned in August.On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury updated its sanctions li...

'We must react': France's Macron announces nightly curfews

France will impose a nightly curfew on almost one third of the countrys 67 million people to tackle a resurgent coronavirus, but a new national lockdown is not envisaged, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.Macron announced the curf...

Lebanon's president postpones talks on nominating new prime minister

Lebanons President Michel Aoun has postponed by a week consultations aimed at choosing a prime minister to form a new government to tackle the countrys worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, the presidency said on Wednesday.Ao...

UPDATE 3-U.S. pauses Eli Lilly trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused by the U.S. government because of a safety concern. Trump t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020