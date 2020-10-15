Left Menu
Actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz have been roped in by Sony Pictures Films India for the upcoming comedy movie, "Unfair & Lovely" which delves into India's fixation with fair skin as a standard of beauty.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:24 IST
Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's next to explore India's obsession with fair skin

Actors Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz have been roped in by Sony Pictures Films India for the upcoming comedy movie, "Unfair & Lovely" which delves into India's fixation with fair skin as a standard of beauty. The film is backed by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie Tunnel Productions.

Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India, said they are driven to present unique stories that are entertaining, impactful and cognisant of the social climate. "We have always strived to use our platform to deliver excellence, whether it is through introducing new talents, be it writers, actors and directors or exemplary stories that captivates the audience, completely," Krishnani said in a statement on Thursday. Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions, said the film is a family comedy that explores an important subject which has been plaguing India for a long time.

Set in Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky woman tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin. The film marks directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, screenplay writer of "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan" . D'Cruz, who will be seen in the titular role of Lovely, said playing the character will be a unique experience. "What I love about the film is that its narrative isn't preachy; it's a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua have made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible," she said.

Known for dramas like "Highway" and "Sarbjit" , Hooda said he is excited to explore the comedy genre with this project. "I think making people laugh is not easy. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can't wait to get started on this one," he added.

Talking about the plotline, Janjua said, "It is a rooted story based on our everyday life observations that reflect a reality of today's world in a hilarious manner." Janjua has also written the script along with writers Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan. The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot in various locations across India.

