Left Menu
Development News Edition

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series in works at Amazon

Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios said, "The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:03 IST
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series in works at Amazon

Amazon has greenlit a series adaptation of 1997 slasher horror feature "I Know What You Did Last Summer". The movie, featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, was about four young friends who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a car accident in which they killed a man.  The Amazon series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, will be written and executive produced by Sara Goodman.

Shay Hatten, Original Film’s Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Rob Hackett and Michael Clear will also serve as executive producers.  "We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios. Neal Moritz and Original Film's development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller," Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter said in a statement. Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios said, "The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan favourite film." "I Know What You Did Last Summer", directed by Jim Gillespie, had spawned two sequels -- "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" (1998) and "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer" (2006).

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...

Make Kerala carbon-neutral through greenhouses, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state should transform itself into a carbon-neutral region by setting up greenhouses. Inaugurating through video conference the 1,261st greenhouse set up h...

Social protection coverage in Asia and the Pacific ‘riddled with gaps’

The need for social protection safety nets has been further highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ESCAP and the UN International Labour Organization ILO said in a new repor...

Moscow to introduce QR-codes at nightclubs as Russian virus deaths peak

Authorities in Moscow said a QR-code system would be introduced at late-night entertainment venues from Oct. 19 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus as deaths in Russia hit a record daily high on Thursday.Russia reported 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020