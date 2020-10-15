Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shweta Tripathi's short 'Laghushanka' to debut on SonyLIV on Oct 16

I am excited that 'Laghushanka' is premiering on SonyLIV and can’t wait to see the audience reactions pouring in," she added. Mehrotra said the short film has a "real-life relevance" for him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:55 IST
Shweta Tripathi's short 'Laghushanka' to debut on SonyLIV on Oct 16

Actor Shweta Tripathi's upcoming short feature "Laghushanka" will premiere on SonyLIV on Friday. The short film marks the directorial debut of Nikhil Mehrotra, who has previously written for critically-acclaimed movies such as "Dangal" and "Chhichhore".

Set against the backdrop of Patna, "Laghushanka" tells the story of Shruti, a young girl suffering from a peculiar condition. "Preparations are in full swing in her house when this unusual problem re-triggers just two days before her wedding. What follows next is a crazy roller coaster of events to ensure that her secret is safe," the official logline read. Tripathi, known for movies such as "Masaan" , "Cargo" and "Raat Akeli Hai" , said she immediately agreed to come aboard the project after hearing the script narration.

"As an actor I am always drawn to stories that break the mold and 'Laghushanka was one such instance. Using humour and a small-town setting, the short film dwells on a significant human concern at its core that’s still clouded by stereotypes," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement. "I would love to do more stories like these which, when you watch they leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. I am excited that 'Laghushanka' is premiering on SonyLIV and can’t wait to see the audience reactions pouring in," she added.

Mehrotra said the short film has a "real-life relevance" for him. "I am happy to collaborate with Studio Next for this one and bring 'Laghushanka' to so many audiences at once on SonyLIV," he added.

"Laghushanka" has been created by Studio Next. Tripathi is currently awaiting the release of season two of her Amazon Prime Video series "Mirzapur" on October 23..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the a...

12 schools run by CNI to move SC against HC order of minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

Twelve private schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese, have decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent order of Calcutta High Court asking 145 private schools to offer a minimum 20 percent reduction in fees acros...

Rahul Gandhi's virtual school inauguration not held as Wayanad administration refuses permission

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday alleged that the Wayanad district administration had not granted permission for the online inauguration of a school here by Rahul Gandhi, MP, as prior consent was not sought. Senior party leader and Wayana...

Protests against Nigeria's police kill 10, charges Amnesty

Protests against Nigerias police continued to rock the country for the eighth straight day Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of major cities, blocking traffic and disrupting business. At least 10 people have been killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020