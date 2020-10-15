Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor to headline Indian remake of 'Call My Agent'

Left Menu
Bollywood actors Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor are all set to feature in the Indian remake of French comedy series "Call My Agent" . The project, which hails from production banner Applause Entertainment, will be directed by Shaad Ali and also feature actors Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra.

The original workplace comedy, which was titled "Dix Pour Cent" in French, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch. Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said their aim is to narrate universal stories that suits the needs of Indian audiences.  "After bringing American, British & Israeli formats to India, this series marks our first French format acquisition. ‘Call My Agent’, is a witty and wicked tale that will take our film loving audiences on an enthralling, comic and exciting journey into the lives of their favourite Bollywood stars," Nair said in a statement. Narrated through the eyes of four high-profile agents of Bollywood celebrities, the dramedy will share the behind-the-scenes stories of the magic and the madness which keeps the star system running.

Each episode will feature a real life celebrity who plays a fun and exaggerated version of themselves. Popular Bollywood actors will be making guest appearances in the series. Ali said he loves watching premium drama series and was keen to explore it as a director.

"When Sameer discussed this opportunity with me I thought it would be the perfect since not only does the story excite me, it is a project with Applause Entertainment who has been producing a slate of prolific drama series over the recent years. "We have put together a great team of writers and crew for this project. I’m sure that our audiences will love a show like this," he added. The Indian version is written by Abbas and Hussain Dalal and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia.  Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO, Banijay Asia, said they are excited to partner with Applause on yet another International format. The two banners previously collaborated on Hotstar special series "Hostages".

"‘Call My Agent’ is one of the most successful French shows we have seen, bringing this show to our country will be an exciting challenge. A huge credit goes to the impeccable writers, Hussain & Abbas Dalal, who have added the right local flavour and texture to the plot," he added. "Call My Agent" will go on floors later this month.

