Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra introduces her character 'Pinky' from 'The White Tiger'

Sharing a few stills from her upcoming film 'The White Tiger,' actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday introduced her character of Pinky from the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 09:51 IST
Priyanka Chopra introduces her character 'Pinky' from 'The White Tiger'
A still from 'The White Tiger' featuring Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a few stills from her upcoming film 'The White Tiger,' actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday introduced her character of Pinky from the film. The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share stills from the film featuring her and penned down a caption explaining the film and her role in it.

While one of the pictures sees Priyanka seated on the couch with newcomer Adarsh Gourav, the other one sees her seated on the floor with her eyes downwards. She explained in the caption, that her character in the film is that of a first-generation immigrant in America.

"In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy," she wrote in the caption. "This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally," she further wrote in the caption.

Alternatively in a separate Instagram post, Priyanka described the story of the film about a family and the "plight of one man - Balram Halwai," which portrayed by newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the film. Another set of stills of the 'The White Tiger' see actor Rajkummar Rao in them and Priyanka said that Rao will be showcasing depths in his role.

The Netflix original is based on the New York Times Bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of 'The White Tiger.' The film is helmed and bankrolled by Ramin Bahrani. The release date of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers of the film. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM says not quitting, protest ban to last up to 30 days

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday he was not resigning after tens of thousands of anti-government protesters defied a ban on demonstrations under emergency measures that he said would last up to 30 days.After an emer...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as coronavirus surge hits sentiment

Asian stocks gave up early gains and fell on Friday, as a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and the United States hurt risk appetite.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.22. U.S. stock futures also...

ECB receives invitation for 'short white-ball tour' of Pakistan in 2021

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday confirmed that they received an invitation from Pakistan Cricket Board PCB for a short white-ball tour to the country for the mens team in the early part of next year. In August this year, Pakis...

Protest held in Mumbai to seek justice for Hathras victim

Members of the Secular Movement and other NGOs staged a protest at suburban Ghatkopar demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras who was allegedly gang-raped and killed last month. The protest was staged at Ramabai Ambed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020