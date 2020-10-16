Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michelle Obama launched #VotingSquad challenge to urge Americans to vote

Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has launched a new online challenge #VotingSquad aimed at urging more people to vote in the forthcoming US presidential elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 10:35 IST
Michelle Obama launched #VotingSquad challenge to urge Americans to vote
Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has launched a new online challenge #VotingSquad aimed at urging more people to vote in the forthcoming US presidential elections. Obama took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and launched the challenge urging people to "text three people" who might not vote and ask them to vote.

"Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So, here's my challenge to you: text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together," she wrote in the caption. She went on to state that she has also tagged some of her friends asking them to vote.

The 'Becoming' author also urged people to share a photo with their squad challenging three friends to share their plan to vote. "I've tagged a couple of folks who I'm challenging to create their #VotingSquad. I want to see your squad! Post a photo with your squad and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote," she wrote.

Michelle asked people to join the initiative at "weall.vote/votingsquad". (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do whatever it takes to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. I want to make sure I see the Olympi...

Malaysia's Mahathir says political uncertainty won't end with Anwar as PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday he doubted whether opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had the numbers in parliament to take the premiership and even if he did the country would remain in political deadlock.Anwar...

Pakistan: 14 security personnel killed in attack on OGDCL convoy in Gwadar

Fourteen security personnel were killed in Gwadar near Buzi Top on October 15 at 1200 PM local time. The attack took place on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited OGDCL staff was being...

Rugby-Collateral damage: Boks lament COVID impact after Championship withdrawal

Player welfare concerns, unclear COVID-19 restrictions and potential difficulties in securing overseas-based players were the key factors in pulling the Springboks out of this years Rugby Championship, South Africa Rugby said on Friday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020