Tony Goldwyn stepping in for Liev Schreiber in 'King Richard'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:50 IST
Actor Tony Goldwyn is replacing "Ray Donovan" star Liev Schreiber in the cast of Will Smith-starrer "King Richard". The Warner Bros film, being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, is a biopic on tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams, who guided his prodigal tennis playing daughters from the Compton courts to preeminence in the sport.

Goldwyn takes over the role of real-life tennis coach Paul Cohen, who has worked with legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and others, from Schreiber, who left the project due to scheduling conflicts, reported Deadline. The actor is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies such as "Ghost" , "Nixon" , "The Last Samurai" and "The Mechanic" . He most recently guest starred in HBO's "Lovecraft Country".

"King Richard" is set to return to production next week after pausing due to the pandemic earlier this year. Actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton are playing the roles of Venus and Serena Williams. The movie will also feature actor Susie Abromeit as New York Times reporter Robin Finn, Aunjanue Ellis as Venus and Serena's mother Brandi, and Jon Bernthal as their coach Rick Macci.

The Williams sisters have remained dominating figures on the tennis court over the years and have collectively won a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals. "King Richard" is slated to be released in November 2021.

