It'll make you uncomfortable: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on 'The White Tiger'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her upcoming project "The White Tiger" is a powerful film which will entertain the viewers and also make them uncomfortable at the same time.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:30 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her upcoming project "The White Tiger" is a powerful film which will entertain the viewers and also make them uncomfortable at the same time. The Netflix film, directed by Ramin Bahrani of "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes" fame, is an adaptation of the 2008 Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

On Friday, the actor took to Twitter and shared the first look from the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and marks the debut of newcomer Adarsh Gourav. "This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I've ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time," Chopra Jonas tweeted.

The 38-year-old said the film will chronicle Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's "animal instinct of survival." "Rajkummar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable, and most importantly it will entertain you. Coming soon to Netflix globally," she added. In the movie, Chopra Jonas plays the role of Pinky madam, a first generation immigrant in the US.

"She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. "This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands," the 38-year-old actor added. The streaming giant has produced "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. Chopra Jonas and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay are serving as executive producers.

