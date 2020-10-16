Kareena reveals 'key' to her happy marriage with Saif in special wedding anniversary post
As she completed eight years of marriage with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the "key" to her happy marriage is "spaghetti and wine."ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:11 IST
As she completed eight years of marriage with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the "key" to her happy marriage is "spaghetti and wine." Kareena who is expecting her second child with Saif, hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a love-soaked picture of herself with him.
The picture sees the 'Jab We Met' actor seated wrapped in a stole while Saif leans on her shoulder with a smile on his face. "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after," she wrote in the caption.
"Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here's to eternity and beyond," she added. The couple had tied the knot on October 16, 2012 following which they welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.
The duo earlier in August announced that they are now expecting their second child together. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ali
- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Khan
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria reports 800th COVID-19 death, other states ease restrictions
Australian home prices fall for sixth month, dragged lower by Melbourne, Sydney
Australian sports set guidelines on trans athletes
With foreign tourists gone, Balinese rediscover seaweed farming
Uthappa spotted applying saliva on ball in IPL clash against KKR