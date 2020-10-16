Metallica to play pay-per-view acoustic concert for charity

American heavy metal band Metallica -- one of the world's biggest rock bands -- is going to perform a live, acoustic pay-per-view set for charity from the band's HQ in Northern California. According to Variety, the band's acoustic concert will be streamed over Nugs.net, which has streamed and archived hundreds of Metallica shows. An auction will also be held, and 100 percent of proceeds from the event will go to their foundation, All Within My Hands. The charity has supported many food banks and education initiatives all over the country and the world.

Tickets for the November 14, 2:00PM PST live stream on sale now via nugs.tv for USD 14.99. The performance will be made available for ticket holders to watch at any point, and as many times as they like within a 48-hour window from when they first start the stream. A select number of premium and VIP packages with show-specific merchandise from fan-favourite artist Wolfskulljack can be purchased. As reported by Variety, Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder and CEO, "I've worked with Metallica for 25 years, and we've released hundreds of shows on nugs.net. We were looking forward to heading out on the road with them in 2020. Streaming videos from their archives for 26 weeks on Metallica Mondays helped fill the void during COVID, but nothing beats seeing the band perform live. Allowing fans to see the band live from their home studio in an effort to raise funds for All Within My Hands bridges the gap to connect fans worldwide with the band." (ANI)