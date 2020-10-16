Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metallica to play pay-per-view acoustic concert for charity

American heavy metal band Metallica -- one of the world's biggest rock bands -- is going to perform a live, acoustic pay-per-view set for charity from the band's HQ in Northern California.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:02 IST
Metallica to play pay-per-view acoustic concert for charity
Metallica (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American heavy metal band Metallica -- one of the world's biggest rock bands -- is going to perform a live, acoustic pay-per-view set for charity from the band's HQ in Northern California. According to Variety, the band's acoustic concert will be streamed over Nugs.net, which has streamed and archived hundreds of Metallica shows. An auction will also be held, and 100 percent of proceeds from the event will go to their foundation, All Within My Hands. The charity has supported many food banks and education initiatives all over the country and the world.

Tickets for the November 14, 2:00PM PST live stream on sale now via nugs.tv for USD 14.99. The performance will be made available for ticket holders to watch at any point, and as many times as they like within a 48-hour window from when they first start the stream. A select number of premium and VIP packages with show-specific merchandise from fan-favourite artist Wolfskulljack can be purchased. As reported by Variety, Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder and CEO, "I've worked with Metallica for 25 years, and we've released hundreds of shows on nugs.net. We were looking forward to heading out on the road with them in 2020. Streaming videos from their archives for 26 weeks on Metallica Mondays helped fill the void during COVID, but nothing beats seeing the band perform live. Allowing fans to see the band live from their home studio in an effort to raise funds for All Within My Hands bridges the gap to connect fans worldwide with the band." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden out-raises Trump USD 383M to USD 248M in September

President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day. Trumps campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated ...

Bank of Baroda inks pact with Mahindra & Mahindra for tractor finance

To push agriculture finance, state-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Mahindra and Mahindra for tractor finance business. The lender, through its over 5,000 rural and semi-urban branch network, will prov...

Orissa HC adjourns hearing on pleas against idol height restriction in Durga Puja pandals

The Orissa High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of writ petitions, seeking to quash the restriction on the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals imposed by the state government. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Moha...

Mexico vows purge after ex-defense chief arrested in U.S.

Mexicos president on Friday promised to clean up the armed forces but backed its current leadership after the arrest of a former defense minister on U.S drug charges, which he called evidence some of his predecessors were mafiosi. The stunn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020