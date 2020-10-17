Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one

When Tiler Peck started giving Instagram ballet classes from her mom's kitchen in California this spring — a way of staying in shape and keeping in touch with dance fans — she initially thought maybe 20 people would tune in. She was startled to discover that thousands of people were joining, from as far away as Iran and India, to take class with one of the world's top ballerinas. It was that obvious hunger out there for dance, says Peck, a principal dancer at New York City Ballet, that inspired her to go farther.

Dance troupes were putting out great digital content, but it wasn't new work. And theaters were dark, their stages unused. "I was getting so many messages, saying 'I miss going to the theater so much,'" Peck says. "There was this void there. And I started thinking ... all of our theaters are dark, the stages are empty. Why can't we put on a performance?" So Peck gathered together some of her favorite artists, found a theater and a partner in CLI Studios, which specializes in dance education, and launched "A New Stage," which begins streaming Friday. The first installment stars Peck along with famed Memphis "jookin" dancer Lil Buck, Broadway singer Sierra Boggess, ballet dancer Brooklyn Mack, and the female tap-dancing band Syncopated Ladies. Noted ballet and Broadway choreographer Christopher Wheeldon contributes a world premiere, choreographed via Zoom, with Peck dancing to vocals by Boggess. Other works are by Chloe Arnold and Jennifer Weber.

Peck, 31, sat down to tell The Associated Press about the project, the challenges of putting it together during a pandemic, and the joy she felt in performing on a stage -- even without an audience. (The interview has been condensed for length.) AP: It must have been frustrating to not dance for so many months.