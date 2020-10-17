50 Cent signs 3-film deal with Eli Roth, 3BlackDot

Rapper-producer 50 Cent is venturing into the horror movie space with a three-feature film deal with filmmaker Eli Roth and indie studio 3BlackDot. The 45-year-old rapper’s banner G-Unit Film & Television will be collaborating with Arts District Entertainment, headed by Roger Birnbaum, Roth and Michael Besman, to develop the feature films. According to Billboard, 3BlackDot will serve as the financier and studio behind the projects.

"Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building," 50 Cent said in a statement. Roth, best known for directing horror cult movies “Cabin Fever”, “Hostel” and “Hemlock Grove”, said he is looking forward to put out interesting content in the genre under the deal. "Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy. We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make” he said.