Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 Cent signs 3-film deal with Eli Roth, 3BlackDot

According to Billboard, 3BlackDot will serve as the financier and studio behind the projects. "Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:54 IST
50 Cent signs 3-film deal with Eli Roth, 3BlackDot

Rapper-producer 50 Cent is venturing into the horror movie space with a three-feature film deal with filmmaker Eli Roth and indie studio 3BlackDot. The 45-year-old rapper’s banner G-Unit Film & Television will be collaborating with Arts District Entertainment, headed by Roger Birnbaum, Roth and Michael Besman, to develop the feature films. According to Billboard, 3BlackDot will serve as the financier and studio behind the projects.

"Eli, James, Roger, Michael, and 3BlackDot will be great partners in G-Unit Film and Television’s takeover of the horror genre. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re building," 50 Cent said in a statement. Roth, best known for directing horror cult movies “Cabin Fever”, “Hostel” and “Hemlock Grove”, said he is looking forward to put out interesting content in the genre under the deal. "Both 50 and James (Frey) have never shied away from controversial, boundary-pushing material and have made massive global cultural impacts from their raw creative energy. We want to bring that same fun and danger to this new fantastic slate of elevated scary films. We want to make the movies others are too afraid to make” he said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested ...

IPL 13: Anrich Nortje aims Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

South African and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 kmh against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the sec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19. Her go hard, go early approach has eliminated locally spread...

Shoppers in 85 percent of Indian towns place orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" sale

Gurugram Haryana India, October 17 ANINewsVoir Snapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday. Reflecting the increasing depth of e-commerce in Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020