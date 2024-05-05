Rugby-Lowe hat-trick helps Leinster into European Champions Cup final

Left Menu

Winger James Lowe scored a hat-trick of tries to help Ireland’s Leinster to a third successive European Champions Cup final as they edged Northampton Saints 20-17 in Saturday’s semi-final in front of a record 82,300 crowd at Croke Park.

Winger James Lowe scored a hat-trick of tries to help Ireland's Leinster to a third successive European Champions Cup final as they edged Northampton Saints 20-17 in Saturday's semi-final in front of a record 82,300 crowd at Croke Park. Leinster, runners-up in the last two editions, will now meet the winner of Sunday's second semi-final in France between Toulouse and Harlequins. The final will be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 25.

Lowe went over for two tries in the opening 15 minutes, both set up by the quick thinking of scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, and completed his hat-trick soon after the halftime break, when Leinster were 15-3 up. Ross Byrne kicked over a penalty and conversion but Northampton played themselves back into contention with a 58th minute try from George Hendy and then set up a grandstand finish when substitute Tom Seabrook scored four minutes from the end. Fin converted both and also slotted over a penalty. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

