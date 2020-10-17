Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two ancient temples opened on Navratri after 7-month closure in J&K's Bhaderwah

"We observed Navratri in March at our homes (due to the lockdown) but now, after some relaxations, we are here after seven months to take the blessings of Mahakali," he said. The devotees also made a beeline at the Maa Chandi temple located at Chinote.

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:51 IST
Two ancient temples opened on Navratri after 7-month closure in J&K's Bhaderwah

A large number of devotees thronged two ancient temples in this town of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, as the local management opened the doors of the shrines for the first time in seven months. The ancient Mahakali and Maa Chandi temples were closed in March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most of the places of worship reopened in August after the government eased the lockdown restrictions, the management of the two shrines had decided against opening the gates as a precautionary measure.

Devotees from Bhaderwah and its peripheral areas started gathering at the 600-year-old Mahakali temple located at a hilltop in the famous Bhaderwah fort to offer special prayers on the first day of the nine-day festival, officials said. On this auspicious occasion, the "kalasastapa and hawan" rituals, followed by "puran-aahuti" and "bhandara" (community food) marked the beginning of the event in a traditional way, they said.

Besides several groups of pilgrims from different parts of Bhaderwah Valley and elsewhere, the main "charri" (holy mace) was taken from Atalgarh, led by religious preacher Satya Devi Manhas. Neeraj Singh Manhas, a devotee hailing from Atalgarh village, said he is happy to be back at the temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mahakali. "We observed Navratri in March at our homes (due to the lockdown) but now, after some relaxations, we are here after seven months to take the blessings of Mahakali," he said.

The devotees also made a beeline at the Maa Chandi temple located at Chinote. "We reached here early in the morning to seek the blessings of the goddess. I am feeling relieved," Ronika Rajput, who along with a friend, Shilpa, visited the shrine to offer prayers, said.

There was no distribution of "prasad" and offerings were also not taken at the temples as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  Elaborate security arrangements have been made at both the temples in view of the expected rush of pilgrims. Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhaderwah Abdul Gafoor said troops of police and CRPF personnel have been deployed in strength in and around all the temples to ensure a strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the safety of people against COVID-19.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's biggest Christian party says won't back Hariri for PM

Lebanons largest Christian political party said on Saturday it would not back the nomination of former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to lead a government to tackle a deep economic crisis, further complicating efforts to agree a new premier....

Man arrested in fake job advertisement scam in Gujarat

The Gujarat police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly placing fake advertisements about jobs in local newspapers and collecting money from people as application fees, an official said. Cyber crime officials nabbed Sandeep Pandya in co...

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested ...

IPL 13: Anrich Nortje aims Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

South African and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 kmh against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020