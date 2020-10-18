Limitations of celebration loom large but the spirit has not changed: Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan On Sunday Said There Might Be Limitations Over The Celebration Of Durga Puja In The Country Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic But The Spirit Has Not Died Down. In his blog, the 78-year-old actor wrote how festivities starting with the nine-day Navratri festival, which began from Saturday, is being celebrated under the shadow of COVID-19. "And they say the festive season has begun .. the Navratri the Durga Pooja and soon the festive Diwali and Dussera .. and the limitations of the celebration loom large among us all .. "But the spirit of prayer and wellness and the reason for the festivity has never changed or stepped down .. it remains steadfast, unchanged and devout in its presence," Bachchan wrote. The screen icon said he prays that the bond between people becomes stronger during these testing times

"And we pray .. and I pray .. that the needed bridge between us be built in its strongest presentation .. to bear the weight of this anomaly .. and give respite and courage and standing and respect to the other," he added.