Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu shares stunning still from 'Haseen Dillruba'

Piquing the curiosity of fans for her upcoming flick, 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday posted on social media a stunning picture of herself from the murder-mystery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 19:12 IST
Taapsee Pannu shares stunning still from 'Haseen Dillruba'
Picture shared by Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Piquing the curiosity of fans for her upcoming flick, 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday posted on social media a stunning picture of herself from the murder-mystery. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor took to Instagram and shared a close-up one side picture of her face. In the snap, Taapsee is seen sporting a traditional gold nose pin embedded with contrasting red and white pearls alog with small gold earrings.

Pannu captioned the post "Verified "Tan Man ka dhan" Rani Kashyap back in the house ....#HaseenDilruba." In December last year, the 'Pink' actor hinted at her role in the 'Haseen Dillruba' and shared a poster of the film. "I may be bad but I'm perfectly good at it" Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba. Can't wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020," she said.

However, there is no information on the release date of the film, as the shooting was on halt due to coronavirus pandemic. The film, a murder mystery also stars actor Vikrant Massey. 'Haseen Dillruba' is produced by Anand L Rai and directed by Vinil Mathew. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Farmer dies of heart attack during BJP's public rally

A septuagenarian farmer reportedly died of a heart attack during a public meeting in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district on Sunday, where BJPs Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to speak, an official said. The Congress alleged t...

Top foreign stories at 2005 hrs

The upcoming US elections on November 3 could very well see the expansion of the so called Samosa Caucus, a termed coined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for informal grouping of Indian-American lawmakers, according to the latest Congres...

House Speaker Pelosi says 'I'm optimistic' on coronavirus relief deal before U.S. election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday differences remain with President Donald Trumps administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day.Pelosi, the...

13 deaths, 476 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 476 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 1,27,630. So far, 4,012 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The places w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020