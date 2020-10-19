Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty come together for 'Cirkus', shooting begins next month.

After the great success of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty team up for another project titled 'Cirkus'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:30 IST
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty come together for 'Cirkus', shooting begins next month.
The makers and cast of 'Cirkus'. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After the great success of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty team up for another project titled 'Cirkus'. The shooting will begin next month, that is, November, and is expected to be released in Winter 2021, confirmed film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday.

"Cirkus starts next month in Mumbai. Winter 2021 release," tweeted Adarsh. The primary cast of the upcoming film includes Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma.

Shetty, who will be directing and producing the film, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time. "ROHIT SHETTY - BHUSHAN KUMAR COLLABORATE. Cirkus marks the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar. Star Ranveer Singh in his first double role. Cirkut will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. T-Series and Reliance Entertainment presentation," Adarsh said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

CAPEX by CPSEs need to be scaled up for FYs 2020-21 & 2021-22: Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today held Video Conference with Secretaries of the Ministries of Petroleum Natural Gas and Mo Coal, along with the CMDs of 14 CPSEs belonging to these Ministries, to re...

Man held for harassing woman by sending her vulgar messages on WhatsApp

A 28-year-old man has been arrested from Tapi in Gujarat for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp, police said on Monday. Using technical surveillance, the accused was identified as Lad Ashish, a resident ...

M&M announces to raise production of Thar SUV on high bookings

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday announced increasing production of its all-new Thar SUV substantially after its bookings crossed 15,000 units since the launch of the vehicle. The new version of Thar was launched on October 2. The deliveries...

Poland to open temporary hospital at Warsaw national stadium

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at Warsaws landmark national stadium to ease the strain on the healthcare system from spiking coronavirus cases, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded multiple new records in daily cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020