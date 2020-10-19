Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty come together for 'Cirkus', shooting begins next month.

After the great success of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty team up for another project titled 'Cirkus'. The shooting will begin next month, that is, November, and is expected to be released in Winter 2021, confirmed film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday.

"Cirkus starts next month in Mumbai. Winter 2021 release," tweeted Adarsh. The primary cast of the upcoming film includes Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma.

Shetty, who will be directing and producing the film, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time. "ROHIT SHETTY - BHUSHAN KUMAR COLLABORATE. Cirkus marks the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar. Star Ranveer Singh in his first double role. Cirkut will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. T-Series and Reliance Entertainment presentation," Adarsh said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)