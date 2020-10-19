'Happy Monday': Kareena Kapoor kickstarts her week with adorable boomerang

Left Menu
Dressed in an all-white ensemble, megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan kick-started her week with an adorable boomerang.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:20 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Dressed in an all-white ensemble, megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan kick-started her week with an adorable boomerang. The 'Heroine' star posted a short clip on Instagram, in which she looks stunning in an all-white ensemble. The actor looked gorgeous as she stands on the stairs of her vanity and played a little peek-a-boo with the camera. Sporting a white v-neck shoulder-length top, and a creme coloured floral print mesh skirt, the actor looked beautiful as she neatly tied her hair in a bun and carries a minimal makeup look. As she playfully opens and closes the gate of her vanity, Kareena is seen enjoying her time. Taking the captions, she noted, "Now you see me... Now you don't. Happy Monday." (alongside face with hand over mouth emoji) The fun boomerang posted over the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 47,000 likes within an hour.

The 'Tashan' star is quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Last week, as she completed eight years of marriage with her superstar husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the day with a special Instagram post and revealed that the "key" to her happy marriage is "spaghetti and wine." (ANI)

