My Hero Academia Chapter 289 to be out on Nov 1, severe fight between villains & heroes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:05 IST
My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will address the cliffhanger left in the first few pages. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Chapter 289's delay is yet to be confirmed by Manga Plus or Viz. However, the manga has gone for a hiatus after releasing Chapter 288.

The imminent My Hero Academia Chapter 289 will showcase the fight between Ochako Uraraka and Himiko Toga. Gigantomachia stormed the city along with the League of Villains in the previous chapter. Gigantomachia and other antagonists want to reunite with Tomura Shigaraki.

The fight between Ochako Uraraka and Himiko Toga is inevitable in My Hero Academia Chapter 289 as both of them have different agendas. Himiko Toga tricked Ochako Uraraka who was disguised as an old woman and led her to an abandoned house. According to Blocktoro, Dabi is very chilled out and he might try to pick up a fight with Endeavor or Shoto as they are kind of related.

My Hero Academia Chapter 289 is likely to show the antagonists and heroes severely fighting as Deku attempts to stop the war. The imminent chapter will address the cliffhanger left in the first few pages.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 289, Toga will utilize her Quirk to alter into an old woman and lure Uraraka. She questions Uraraka to assist her carrying her sleeping husband, Takeo. Uraraka provides her help as she has become old. But Toga comes back to her regular form and attacks Uraraka.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 289 are yet to be revealed in details. One Twitter user, Atsushi recently tweeted an update that Chapter 289 will be delayed and released on November 1. The manga will be on a break in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47 and will resume in issue 48.

My Hero Academia Chapter 289 is expected to be out on Sunday, November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

