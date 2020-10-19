Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 is happening? Before getting into it in details, let us notify you that Attack on Titan Season 4 is going to be the last. Here we will try to enrich you with the latest information on the much-awaited season.

The anime enthusiasts are a little bit disappointed after knowing that Attack on Titan Season 4 will mark an end to the series. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). Many believe that it is going to create a history.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is likely to take additional time due to another reason. There were time gaps of around four years between Season 1 and 2, and one year between Season 2 and 3. Attack on Titan Season 3 was premiered was divided into two parts and it dropped its finale in July 2019. Thus, the imminent season needs additional time and can be expected in 2021.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In Season 3, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will end the series in a very beautiful manner. Nothing as such has been revealed on it, but it will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. The lead cast of all the earlier seasons will be back in the last season. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Here's the official synopsis of Attack on Titan Season 4: With Eren and company now at the shoreline and the threat of Marley looming, what's next for the Scouts and their quest to unravel the mysteries of the Titans, humanity, and more?

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be broadcast in December? According to Attack on Titan anime Twitter account and website, the final season will broadcast in Japan on December 7. The announcement came with a new key visual showing the Scouts in their new attire and seemingly older.

Attack on Titan Season 4 could be divided into two blocks. The main characters, Eren Yeager, Hange, Mikasa, Armin, Levi and the rest of the Survey Corp found out that they are not the last humans to exist. They come from a race called Subjects of Ymir. The Subjects of Ymir are born with the ability to transform into titans.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will see the returning of Marley. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. However, it will explore even deeper into the history and powers of the Titans. The plot is likely to skip some more time after the events of Season 3.

