Tamil Film Active Producers Association urges actors, technicians to take pay cuts
In order to ensure that film projects stalled due to coronavirus pandemic get completed on time, Tamil Active Producers' Association has urged actors, technicians to take 30 per cent pay cuts.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:11 IST
Actors and technicians who have a salaries of over 10 lakhs will be asked to take the pay cuts.
The shutdown of the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus induced lockdown has hit the workers of the sector to a great extent. (ANI)