Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opt out of '800', Muttiah Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi; actor accedes to request

"I don't like an outstanding artist from Tamil Nadu to be affected because of me.I request him to step aside since he should not face unnecessary hurdles in his careerin future," Muralitharan said. Tagging the cricketer's statement on his twitter handle, Sethupathi said, 'Nandri (Thanks)..Vankkam.' Asked on his 'thanks' tweet, the actor confirmed that it meant him opting out of the movie.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:08 IST
Opt out of '800', Muttiah Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi; actor accedes to request

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan on Monday requested Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of his biopic '800' considering opposition and the star acceded saying 'thanks.' The actor has been under tremendous pressure from some quarters to withdraw from the biopic project, the iconic cricketer said in a statement. "I don't like an outstanding artist from Tamil Nadu to be affected because of me.I request him to step aside since he should not face unnecessary hurdles in his careerin future," Muralitharan said.

Tagging the cricketer's statement on his twitter handle, Sethupathi said, 'Nandri (Thanks)..Vankkam.' Asked on his 'thanks' tweet, the actor confirmed that it meant him opting out of the movie. "It's all over and that is the meaning," he told reporters.

Muralitharan said obstacles were nothing new and he was not tired of it, adding all his achievements became a reality only after overcoming them. The legendary sportsman said he agreed to a biopic on him as it would give enthusiasm and determination to future generations in addition to young cricketers and such an initiative too has confronted impediments.

Expressing confidence that hurdles would be overcome, he said the producers have assured him that an announcement could be expected soon, apparently indicating that another actor shall be picked to reprise his career. He thanked those who stood by him and the Tamil people in this regard.

The ruling AIADMK had said the actor should reconsider his decision to be a part of the movie. The actor's proposal to play the lead role also became a matter of heated debate in the social media.

Parties, including the MDMK, PMK and veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathirajaa were among those who had urged the actor to disassociate from the biopic. They had alleged that Muralitharan was a betrayer of the Tamil people and supported the then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa during the 2009 civil war.

The cricketer responded saying he never supported the killings of innocent people and would never do that. He expressed anguish over him being accused as against the Tamils and asserted that it was for political reasons and out of ignorance.

Dar Motion Pictures, the producers, has said '800' was only a sports biography movie and it does not make any political statement.PTI VGN BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UAE cabinet ratifies accord to Israel ahead of official visit

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates on Monday approved an agreement to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month, ahead of the first official visit by a UAE government delegation to Israel....

Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 694 cr multi-modal logistics park in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone for Indias first multi-modal logistics park in Assam to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 694 crore, an official statement said. The multi-modal logistic park wil...

L&T lowest bidder for Rs 25,000 cr contract in bullet train project

Infrastructure giant Larsen Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 237 km length of viaduct for 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Mond...

DU salary row: ABVP, DUSU to protest outside Delhi secretariat against AAP govt's directives

ABPV and Delhi University Students Union members will hold a protest outside the Delhi secretariat against the AAP governments directive to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it to pay outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020