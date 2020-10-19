US elections: Russo Brothers and 'Avengers' cast reassemble in fundraiser for Joe Biden

Marvel's 'Avengers' cast is the latest Hollywood group that has extended support to the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden. According to Variety, the cast has organised a virtual fundraiser 'Voters Assemble' to express their support to Biden.

The event will feature 'Avengers' cast members Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, and Zoe Saldana. The cast will be joined by the vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and the 'Avengers: Infinity War' filmmakers The Russo Brothers for a Question and Answer and a trivia session.

The fundraiser will take place on October 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET, reports Variety. The event will allow fans to donate any amount of money to the Joe Biden Victory Fund.