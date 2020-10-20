Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eva Longoria joins Ice Cube in Universal's untitled sci-fi film

"Desperate Housewives" alumna Eva Longoria is set to star in a sci-fi feature film, which also stars rapper-actor Ice Cube. The Universal Pictures film, based on themes of privacy and surveillance, will be directed by Rich Lee. According to Deadline, Kenneth Golde has penned the script.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:58 IST
Eva Longoria joins Ice Cube in Universal's untitled sci-fi film

"Desperate Housewives" alumna Eva Longoria is set to star in a sci-fi feature film, which also stars rapper-actor Ice Cube. The Universal Pictures film, based on themes of privacy and surveillance, will be directed by Rich Lee.

According to Deadline, Kenneth Golde has penned the script. Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov are attached to produce.

Universal plans to go into production this month on the project, which is part of their five-picture deal with Bekmambetov for projects similar to his 2014 film "Unfriended", set in the world of smartphones and computer screens. Longoria was most recently seen in "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and "Sylvie's Love" .

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond markets hold ground as EU kicks off issuance

Euro zone bond yields held ground on Tuesday as the first of the European Unions debt sales backing its recovery programmes finally kicked off. All attention will be on the bond sale, part of a funding programme that will eventually be a ga...

What is China's grand strategy, and can it be attained?

Correctly or wrongly, Bonaparte Napoleon is often attributed as saying about China, There lies a sleeping giant. Let him sleep, for when he wakes he will move the world. It is undeniable that China has risen economically, politically and mi...

FOREX-Euro struggles as U.S. deal hopes fade, COVID spreads

The euro struggled to rise above the 1.18 level on Tuesday as fading hopes for a U.S. coronavirus aid package dealt a blow to risky assets worldwide, with rising coronavirus infections in Europe also weighing on the single currency. While m...

Bangladesh garment workers pray for orders as pandemic shreds exports

Bangladesh garment factory owner Shahidullah Azim laid off 20 of his workers in the wake of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Now watching the second wave build in Europe and the United States, Azim is staring at an unprecedented ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020