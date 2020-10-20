Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty, says she's fine now

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent a angioplasty at a hospital in Mohali on Monday, said she was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday and is "perfectly fine now". There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack in Manali but responding to a text message, Naval said, "It was a heart symptom." "That's true (about the angioplasty) and I'm perfectly fine now," Naval told PTI.

Coronary angioplasty is a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries. The 68-year-old actor is in Rohtang since last month.

Naval spearheaded her career in parallel cinema with films like, her debut with Shyam Benegal, the 1978 film "Junoon" and went on to feature in "Chashme Buddoor", "Ankahee", "Mirch Masala" , "Firaaq", "Memories of March" , "Listen Amaya", among others. She most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s "Made in Heaven".