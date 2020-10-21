Makers of Miss South Africa 2020 announces finale date, know details

The makers of Miss South Africa pageant 2020 has announced the date of the finale. It will be crowned at the Table Bay hotel in an entertainment-packed event on October 24 and will be televised live across the continent on M-Net DStv channel 101 and Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.

The Top 10 Miss SA finalists who come from around the country are Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida, and Thato Mosehle.

Gavin Wratten, director and executive producer of Miss South Africa pageant said, " The Covid 19 pandemic may have restricted us in some ways, but it has also opened up many new and exciting opportunities.

"In 2020 we won't just be broadcasting from one stage, we will actually be using the whole city of Cape Town as our stage, with additional crossings to Johannesburg. We will be broadcasting from the beach, from the city, from the harbor as well as from atop the Miss South Africa apartment building in Sandton. So while 2020 may have been a year like we have never experienced before, the 2020 Miss South Africa will be a show like we have never seen before.