Jamie Foxx to star in, produce vampire comedy 'Day Shift' for Netflix
Along with starring in 'Day Shift', American actor Jamie Foxx will be executive producing the Netflix vampire comedy.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:47 IST
Along with starring in 'Day Shift', American actor Jamie Foxx will be executive producing the Netflix vampire comedy. Actor JJ Perry will be making his directorial debut with 'Day Shift'.
Variety reports that Jamie Foxx will portray a hard-working, blue-collar dad in the film who wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires. The script is penned by Tyler Tice with current revisions by Shay Hatten.
'John Wick' franchise director Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz will be producing for 87Eleven Entertainment alongside Shaun Redick ('Get Out') and Yvette Yates Redick for Impossible Dream Entertainment. As per variety, Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter. (ANI)
