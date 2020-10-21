Wish we were showing you Mars: Hilary Swank after Netflix cancels 'Away'

Oscar winner Hilary Swank has thanked her fans for watching her space drama "Away", a day after the show was cancelled by Netflix. The series, which premiered on September 4, featured Swank as astronaut Emma Green who leads an international crew to the red planet while struggling to cope with the guilt of being away from her teenage daughter and sick husband.

Though the show performed solidly in the US, the streamer decided to pull the plug on it after just one season. On Tuesday, Swank, 46, took to Instagram and shared a still from the show. "Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star.’ It was an incredible journey my compadres," she wrote in the caption. "And thank you to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars. Until the next one," she added.

The Universal TV-produced series ranked among the streamer's top 10 series for much of September, according to Netflix's own rankings, including holding the No 1 spot for several days after its release. Netflix assesses a show's cost versus its global audience to renew or axe a project.

Created by Andrew Hindraker, the show also featured Vivian Wu and Mark Ivanir. The series was executive produced by Hinderaker, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Andrew Hinderaker, Edward Zwick, Swank, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein.