Tory Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion shooting allegations on Instagram Live

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez addressed his alleged shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 15:44 IST
Tory Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion shooting allegations on Instagram Live
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez addressed his alleged shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (local time). According to Page Six, the 28-year-old rapper began,"For the last three months of my life, I've been in this place where I've been bashed, I've been cut through -- just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me."

"It's crazy because the whole thing about it is -- when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like ... She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you're saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is [sic] are not true." Lanez continued,"It's falsified information, it's false information and it's not accurate information. I don't ever wanna come off like I'm here to bash this girl or I'm here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I'm disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she's still my friend. No matter what -- even if she doesn't look at me like that -- I look at her like she's still my friend."

Lanez continued to criticise over varying points of the shooting incident in the video, though he doesn't issue a direct denial of whether or not he shot Megan. Megan, for her part, weighed in on the clip on Twitter, writing simply, "This n***a genuinely crazy."

As reported by Page Six, in September, when Lanez released an album, 'Daystar,' on which he addressed the shooting with every track, asking at one point, "How the f**k you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?" Lanez allegedly shot Megan in July after a party the two attended. He was charged on October 8 in connection with the incident and faces 22 years in prison.

Lanez tweeted of the charges,"[Time] will [tell]. And the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that." According to Page Six, Megan wrote in a New York Times op-ed about the experience last week, "Even as a victim, I have been met with scepticism and judgment.The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted." (ANI)

