Anil Kapoor pens inspirational note on his fitness journey

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday shared some stunning pictures of his well-toned physique and penned down his inspirational fitness journey. The 'Mr India' actor shared a post on Instagram that featured the actor in a shirtless avatar as he sports back jogging pants and matching sunshades with a black cap. The actor is seen effortlessly posing amid the beach. In the caption to the picture, Kapoor wrote, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach." The actor in the post talked about his weak point and said, "Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes are always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating." The 'Shootout at Wadala' star also shared that his son Harshvardhan and trainer Marc have helped him in the journey, "Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it's the weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at meal time." Talking about fitness, he added, "Fitness is never a one-man/ women crusade, it's about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success )Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it..."

With the inspirational post hitting Instagram, more than 1 lakh followers liked the post, while some of the celebs also appreciated Anil's fitness journey in the comments section. Shilpa Shetty lauded the post and wrote, "Wah! #inspiration @anilskapoor. (with a red heart emoji)." Hrithik Roshan commented, "I agree, (with a 100 emoji)." (ANI)