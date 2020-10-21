Homi Adjania remembers Irrfan Khan with 'Angrezi Medium' BTS video

Months after the demise of late actor Irrfan Khan, filmmaker Homi Adjania on Wednesday remembered him with a throwback Behind The Scenes (BTS) video from the making of his last film 'Angrezi Medium.' The video sees Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, and Adjania laughing out loud in the middle of a shooting sequence.

"When you just can't shoot anymore because you're laughing too hard #laughingfits #laughtillyourbellyhurts #angrezimedium #irrfanforever #dineshvijan @maddockfilms #shootlife #throwback @deepakdobriyal1 @kikusharda @sikdarsutapa @babil.i.k," Adjania wrote in the caption. 'Angrezi Medium' was the last film of late actor Irrfan Khan and it was released on online video streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

He passed away due to a colon infection on April 29, this year at the age of 53. (ANI)