Andrij Parekh signs television deal with HBO

Parekh recently won an Outstanding Directing Emmy for HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama series "Succession". According to Deadline, Parekh will serve as cinematographer on the upcoming HBO limited series "Scenes From A Marriage", directed by Hagai Levi, and is also set to direct an episode of the third season of "Succession".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 11:54 IST
Director-cinematographer Andrij Parekh has struck a one-year exclusive television deal with HBO. Parekh recently won an Outstanding Directing Emmy for HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama series  "Succession" .

According to Deadline, Parekh will serve as cinematographer on the upcoming HBO limited series  "Scenes From A Marriage" , directed by Hagai Levi, and is also set to direct an episode of the third season of  "Succession" . Parekh, who is of Ukrainian and Indian descent, is a well-known name in Hollywood''s indie scene, having worked on half a dozen films as a cinematographer.

Ryan Gosling's 2006 film "Half Nelson" was the first feature film the cinematographer shot and he followed it up with cult hit "Blue Valentine" , "It's Kind of a Funny Story" and "The Zookeeper's Wife" ..

