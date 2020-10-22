'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead 'Where the Crawdads Sing' movie

British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones has been tapped to play the lead role in a big-screen version of another best-selling novel, after breaking out in the series adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jones is all set to star in Sony Pictures' feature adaptation of Delia Owens' debut novel 'Where the Crawdads Sing.'

The story revolves around Kya, a young woman abandoned by her family and left alone on a marsh outside a small town in North Carolina to raise herself. After she becomes a respected author, publishing reference books on the local flora and fauna of her marsh, she is accused of killing her former boyfriend, the town's golden boy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director of Netflix feature 'First Match,' Olivia Newman will direct, and 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' scribe Lucy Alibar is writing the script.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing the film via their banner, Hello Sunshine, and Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures, Sony's lit-minded feature label. (ANI)