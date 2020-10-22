Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen

American actor and the author of 'Greenlights', Matthew McConaughey, revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years in his new memoir.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:03 IST
Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen
Matthew McConaughey (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and the author of 'Greenlights', Matthew McConaughey, revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years in his new memoir. As per Variety, the memoir released on Tuesday (local time), follows the story of the life of 50-year-old McConaughey through moments he describes as green, yellow or red lights, incidents that prompted him to advance, pause or stop. The Oscar-winning actor then describes how he was given a lesson at each point and how he moved on.

McConaughey reveals some facts about himself at the beginning of the novel to set the scene for the rest of the book, which includes his own history of sexual assault. "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," McConaughey wrote in his memoir. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case."

McConaughey also mentions that he was "molested by a man when he was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van." Although he does not include many more details about his experience, McConaughey affirms that he does not consider himself a victim of the situation. He shared details of the turbulent relationship between his parents, his marriage to Camila Alves, and his personal philosophy in the book.

Matthew McConaughey is an Academy Award-winning actor known for roles in films like 'Dazed and Confused' and 'Dallas Buyers Club,' and the TV series 'True Detective'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

The U.S. Justice Departments nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.William Kovacic, an antitrust professor at Georg...

HC directs police give details of child porn to NCRB to notify content for removal

The Delhi High Court has directed the police agencies to forward sexually explicit material relating to a 24-year-old woman, who was a minor when the pictures were taken, to the National Crime Record Bureau NCRB for notifying the objectiona...

BJP's Bihar poll manifesto promises free COVID vaccine, 19L jobs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday released the BJPs manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR. It also sought to reach out to the youth with the promise...

Belgian foreign minister in intensive care

Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalised in intensive care with the coronavirus. Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020