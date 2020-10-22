Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frozen 3 assured to be unique, plot deals with Honeymaren’s as Elsa’s love

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:54 IST
Frozen 3 assured to be unique, plot deals with Honeymaren’s as Elsa’s love
Many Frozen enthusiasts believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in Frozen 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Frozen

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. But that can't restrict the team from working on the third installment. As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy.

Frozen lovers may be a tad disappointed after knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. But the Frozen lovers need to wait for a long time to allow the movie creators in making the movie unique and memorable. Although the plot for Frozen 3 is yet to be revealed, still fans continue to predict what they can see in the next movie.

We can't expect any major development on Frozen 3 currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and the global entertainment needs adequate time to revamp. Almost all the movie and television series projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Many Frozen enthusiasts believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the third movie. Honeymaren (voiced by Rachel Matthews) is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest. She was trapped in the enchanted forest by the curse. Screenrant reports that Honeymaren is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

Frozen 3 will commence where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Disney has a big onus of modifying the plot for Frozen 3 with an objective of making it appropriate for the young generations. Those alterations will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp's returning is doubtful, what more we know

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...

Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages

About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crores.The Union Cabinet in its ...

Doctors in Delhi see jump in breathing issues amid COVID-19, pollution

Top doctors in New Delhi are reporting a jump in respiratory problems among its residents, coinciding with the onset of peak pollution season in Indias capital and raising concerns about complications for COVID-19 patients.Doctors from five...

Hong Kong fines Goldman Sachs record $350 million over 1MDB failings

Hong Kongs markets watchdog on Thursday fined Goldman Sachss Asian business 350 million for its role in Malaysias multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, the largest single fine ever levied by the regulator in the Asian financial hub. The Securit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020