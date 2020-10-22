Frozen 3 assured to be unique, plot deals with Honeymaren’s as Elsa’s love

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. But that can't restrict the team from working on the third installment. As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy.

Frozen lovers may be a tad disappointed after knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. But the Frozen lovers need to wait for a long time to allow the movie creators in making the movie unique and memorable. Although the plot for Frozen 3 is yet to be revealed, still fans continue to predict what they can see in the next movie.

We can't expect any major development on Frozen 3 currently due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world is badly combating against the China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and the global entertainment needs adequate time to revamp. Almost all the movie and television series projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Many Frozen enthusiasts believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the third movie. Honeymaren (voiced by Rachel Matthews) is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest. She was trapped in the enchanted forest by the curse. Screenrant reports that Honeymaren is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

Frozen 3 will commence where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Disney has a big onus of modifying the plot for Frozen 3 with an objective of making it appropriate for the young generations. Those alterations will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection.

