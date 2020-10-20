Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:56 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp's returning is doubtful, what more we know
Many fans are in distress after knowing that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may not see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Fans have been waiting for three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 for over three years. The franchise enthusiasts are keen to know the names of the actors who will be returning in the sixth movie.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is likely to see the returning of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa.

Many fans are in distress after knowing that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may not see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. This was not a rumor, basically a hint was received from the movie producer, Jerry Bruckheimer. "The (script) we're developing right now, we're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be. So, we're going to have to see," he said to Collider.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

We have already talked on fans' petition in our previous articles, which is still active on Change.org and you are free to sign and post your comments if you want to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The petition till date has accumulated over 00,000 signatures. With such a beautiful response, we believe that Disney will surely bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Currently, there are two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. Those two versions are both reboots. The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a game-changer for Disney when it opened in 2003, Screenrant reminded. The studio was not having any blockbuster live-action franchises, and was far from purchasing Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3 is on 'back burner', will Johnny Depp join the cast?

