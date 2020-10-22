Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actors, filmmakers raise awareness about mental health during IFFM event

Actors Rituparna Sengupta and Anushman Jha, filmmakers Vedanti Dani, Tushar Tyagi, Aneek Chaudhuri, Tarana and Drishya, and IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange participated in the virtual panel discussion. Vasan Srinivasan, chairperson of Mental Health Foundation Australia, said, "The event will raise awareness about mental health and wellbeing among filmmakers, scriptwriters, film consumers, producers, directors and hold a discussion on the status of support services available to them." Lange said the festival this year would run completely virtual with range of films including some on serious and sensitive topics including mental health and LGBTQ.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:09 IST
Actors, filmmakers raise awareness about mental health during IFFM event

A host of Indian film directors and actors on Thursday virtually joined a panel discussion to share their life experiences in a bid to advocate about mental health. The discussion was a precursor event to the 11th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which runs from October 23 to 30, will screen 60 movies in 17 languages during its run. During the event, IFFM announced its partnership with the Mental Health Foundation Australia for its 2020 edition. Actors Rituparna Sengupta and Anushman Jha, filmmakers Vedanti Dani, Tushar Tyagi, Aneek Chaudhuri, Tarana and Drishya, and IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange participated in the virtual panel discussion.

Vasan Srinivasan, chairperson of Mental Health Foundation Australia, said, "The event will raise awareness about mental health and wellbeing among filmmakers, scriptwriters, film consumers, producers, directors and hold a discussion on the status of support services available to them." Lange said the festival this year would run completely virtual with range of films including some on serious and sensitive topics including mental health and LGBTQ. Filmmaker Tushar Tyagi, whose film "Saving Chintu" will be screened at the festival, said the topic was important to him as he has dealt with it in his life.

''I was actually 19 when it all started and I didn't even know I was having a mental health issue... I remember feeling not wanting to live anymore while dealing with this severe back pain when I was studying films in the US," he said. Tyagi said he was later diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and took medications to overcome it.

Jha asserted that discussions on mental health are "need of the hour" as they affect everyone. "My understanding is mental health is attributed to mental disorders which is a disservice as mental health is an integral part of our daily life... Films are critical medium to share the positivity and accepting people who are struggling," Jha added.

Sengupta said mental health disorders like autism, which is quite prevalent among children, should also be given importance. The actor revealed that she noticed the issue in real time after seeing her sister going through phases of stress while dealing with an autistic child.

IFFM will kickstart on Friday with the screening of two films addressing disability and gender equality -- Vidya Balan’s "Natkhat" and Nachiket Samant’s "Habaddi". All films will be available for viewing free of charge across Australia. The festival will raise funds for Mental Health Foundation Australia by encouraging its participants to make a voluntary donation when booking.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence wi...

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Womens T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.The official Twitter handle of...

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgiums foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.The 45-year-old is conscious and her co...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020