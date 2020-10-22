Over 200 kg of banned tobacco items seized, 3 held in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI): Over 200 kg of banned tobacco products, including gutka, have been seized in different incidents here, police said on Thursday. Three people have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

Among the three, a 37-year-old motorist, who was in possession of gutka and other banned tobacco items, was caught during a check by the police. A total of 240 kg of gutka was seized from his house, the police said in a press release.

Similarly, the two others were apprehended for alleged possession of two kg of ganja, the release said. The Tamil Nadu government had banned production, possession, distribution and sale of tobacco products such as pan masala and gutka in the state.