Rosario Dawson joins Hulu limited series ‘Dopesick’
Actor Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of streaming platform Hulu’s limited series “Dopesick”. The 41-year-old actor has boarded the project as series regular, reported Deadline. The eight-episode series is based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America”.
Directed by Barry Levinson, the series looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. “It will take viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and to the opulence of ‘one percenter’ Big Pharma Manhattan,” the plotline reads. Dawson will play the role of Bridget Meyer, a tough DEA agent who fights to curtail the use of OxyContin. The series also features actors Michael Keaton, Peter Sargaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo and Jake McDorman.
Writer Danny Strong has penned the series, and is also executive producing along with Levinson, Keaton and John Goldwyn..
