Trump calls 'Borat' star an unfunny 'creep'

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the "Borat" films, is "a creep." Baron Cohen's new movie, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 10:39 IST
President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the “Borat” films, is “a creep.” Baron Cohen's new movie, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” shows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night that he didn't know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, 'No way. This guy is a phony guy.'” “I don't find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he's a creep.” Trump appeared briefly on HBO's “Da Ali G Show” in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen's Ali G character after just a minute. One scene in Baron Cohen's new movie scene shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment. Giuliani called the scene “a hit job” and said he realized he was being set up.

