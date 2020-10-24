Pondy Lt Governor, CM greet people for Ayudha Pooja

Left Menu
Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the eve of 'Ayudha Pooja' festival.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:19 IST
Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the eve of 'Ayudha Pooja' festival. In her message, Bedi said Ayudha pooja is an important part of 'navarathri' festival that is celebrated in different ways across the nation.

She said Ayudha pooja is also celebrated as Saraswathi pooja in the South. She wished the people would be blessed with prosperity and celebrate the festival by adhering to COVID-19 safety norms of wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing.

In his message, the Chief Minister too appealed to the people to follow virus safety protocols during Ayudha Pooja and other festivals..

